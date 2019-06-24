These foods help fight stress like no others

Stress is a part of our lives. While some people can manage their stress levels throughout the day, some others need a little help. Apart from its negative effects on psychology, stress even weakens the immune system. When it comes to combating stress levels, what you eat may actually help relieve tension. Some foods may help stabilize blood sugar or, better yet, your emotional response.

"In times of excessive stress, you can manage it with a little exercise and a diet that features nutrition that we call anti-stress food," said Merve İşeri Uzunoğlu, an academic at Altınbaş University.

Uzunoğlu said that with the right diet, it is possible to reduce the effects of stress on your body and mind. She said that vegetables, especially those with green leaves that are rich in folate, which helps your body to release serotonin and dopamine, helping your body to relax and soul to calm down. "Fermented food such as kefir and yogurt, which regulate intestinal flora, also decrease the release of the stress hormone," Uzunoğlu added.

List of anti-stress foods

Fruits rich in potassium that regulate blood pressure, such as bananas and avocados, help your body to release dopamine. Dark colored fruits, such as blueberry and blackberry, are strong antioxidants that have a positive effect on brain function. Since vitamin C is also battles stress, consume vegetables and fruits every day.

Garlic is one of the strongest antioxidants that strengthens the immune system thanks to allicin. Add a small piece of garlic to your meals to fight against stress.

"If you crave chocolate when you are under a lot of stress, eat bitter chocolate," said Uzunoğlu. Bitter chocolate reduces blood pressure, boosts the immune system and helps your body release serotonin, which increases happiness.

Amino acids are essential when battling stress; thus, consume fish once a week and eggs at breakfast.

Instead of consuming caffeine at night, try drinking chamomile or green tea to regulate sleep. Healthy sleep means a stress-free life.

During stressful times in your life, avoid consuming foods that contain a lot of sugar, which unbalances blood sugar levels.