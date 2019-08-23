What does our daily cup of coffee do to the body?

Coffee is a main part everyday life for many. While some drink it to get the day started, some just love the taste and smell. The consumption of coffee is also on the rise around the world. Some 52% of the Turks drink at least one cup of Turkish coffee every day. Instant coffee is the second choice of Turks, while filter coffee is the third most-preferred coffee type.

Although it is one of the most consumed drinks, we do not exactly know how one cup of coffee per day effects our body.

According to experts, a cup of black coffee a day increases fat burning as it increases body temperature. It has also been proven that coffee balances the levels of sugar and fat in the blood. Experts claim that this balance protects people from getting Type 2 diabetes. Moreover, a cup of coffee a day reduces the risk of Alzheimer's disease.

Although coffee has a lot of benefits, it is important to know the limits. High doses of caffeine are known to be addictive. If you consume less than your body needs, it can turn into anger and even fatigue. Too much caffeine intake also causes high blood pressure in the elderly, which triggers heart diseases.