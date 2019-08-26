Feeling fatigued easily may be sign of future heart problems, research says

Feeling easily tired may signal future heart problems, scientists say.

According to an article published in Medical News Today on Monday, a total of 625 participants were involved in a study to find the relation between being easily fatigued and long term heart diseases.

At the beginning of the research, scientists calculated possibility of a 10-year risk of heart disease for participants. Four years later, they were made to walk for five minutes on a treadmill set at a pace of 1.5 miles per hour.

This investigation showed people who were found under the risk of a heart disease felt easily tired.

Jennifer Schrack, a member of the research team and professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said: "Even if you're exhausted because you have a newborn at home, this would be considered a very easy task."

Moreover, she underlined the importance of the research to be conscious about heart diseases for people who become easily tired.

Schrack also stressed the importance of eating well and doing exercises for a healthy life, and said: "People don't like to hear, 'Eat right and exercise.' These are two of the biggest pieces of public health advice, and we say it relates to almost every condition. But it's so true."

Furthermore, Schrack emphasized that if people do regular exercises and maintain their weight, they will be able to reduce the risk of heart diseases.

The results of the research were published by the American Heart Association (AHA).