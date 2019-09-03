Five foods to help treat depression

Having depression and anxiety is a problem for many people around the world. To treat these health problems, medication is often necessary. In addition to medication, there are other strategies that can help with anxiety - from exercise to deep breathing to certain foods that help alleviate symptoms.

Salmon

Salmon can be helpful in decreasing anxiety. It contains nutrients that support brain health like vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids called eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). EPA and DHA may help regulate neurotransmitters, dopamine and serotonin hormones, which can be sedative and relaxing. Besides, research shows that these fatty acids decrease inflammation and prevent brain cell dysfunctions causing mental disorders like anxiety.

Chamomile tea

Chamomile is a plant that may help decrease anxiety. It contains a high amount of antioxidants which are proven to decrease inflammation, which reduces the risk of anxiety. Many studies have examined the relation between chamomile and relief in anxiety.

Turmeric

Turmeric is a spice with curcumin, which is a compound that has a role in supporting brain health and anxiety disorders. Animal and in vitro studies reveal that curcumin may increase the DHA in the brain by helping the body for more fertile synthesis.

Dark Chocolate

To add dark chocolate to your daily diet may help ease anxiety. Bitter chocolate contains flavonols which are antioxidants that may be beneficial for brain function. They improve the blood supply to the brain and increase the ability to adjust to stressful situations.

Yogurt

If you have an anxiety problem, yogurt is the perfect food to add to your diet. Probiotics or healthy bacteria in some yogurt types can help your mental health with various beneficial features.