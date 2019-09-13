Afternoon siestas good for heart, study finds

An afternoon nap or siesta can lower the risk of heart diseases, a recent study in Switzerland has revealed.

According to an article published in Time magazine, Swiss experts studied the sleep habits, general health conditions and lifestyles of 3,500 people, aged between 35 and 75, for nearly eight years.

The study found that insufficient sleep increases the risk of different health problems, while napping during the day can be good for the heart – provided you don't overdo it.

More than half of the participants did not have an afternoon nap habit, 667 of them had siesta once or twice during the day, 411 had three or five times and 370 had six or seven times. The researchers found that people who get short-term midday sleep one or two days a week have a low risk of developing heart disease, even if they are unable to sleep at night.

It is highlighted that short-term daytime sleep protects the heart by providing relief from stress and balancing inadequate nighttime sleep.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), insufficient sleep can increase the risk of diabetes, obesity, blood pressure, stroke, heart disease and even mental disorders.

Experts added that 20 minutes of midday sleep is enough to stay fit and perform better during the day.