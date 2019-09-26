Foods, lifestyle advice for a healthy autumn

Boosting the immune system is very important to prevent illnesses in the autumn and prepare the body for winter. The most significant way to boost the immune system is by giving a special place to vegetables and fruits in your meals. However, there are some key foods you should add to your diet if you want to keep the doctor away.

Zucchini: Zucchini is rich in vitamins A, C, E and K. It also contains minerals like magnesium, iron and copper. Zucchini is beneficial for the heart health thanks to its antioxidant feature. It is a very good source in terms of lutein and zeaxanthin. Zucchini, which has omega-3 oil acids, is healthy for the eyes and it can decrease night blindness.

Fish: The immune system of those who consume fishes two times a week is much stronger. Seasonal fishes contain zinc, iodine and essential amino acids. With this feature, they decrease the risk of having influenza, diabetes, heart diseases or the flu. Omega-3, which is plenty in fish, also develops visual nerves by affecting eye health positively. Research reveals that omega-3 fatty acids decrease eye dryness.

Mushrooms: Mushrooms in our meals are actually an autumn vegetable. It is one of the rare vegetables containing vitamin D. As it is low-calorie, those who are on a diet always have to give a place to it in their meals. Mushroom does not contain saturated fat and is also rich in carbohydrates and proteins.

Cabbage: A healthy liver is the key to a strong immune system. For this reason, foods that have been proven to be beneficial to the liver, like cabbage, strengthen your immune system.

Apples:You should also pay attention that fruits and vegetables are seasonal. For example, apple is very rich in vitamin C in this season. In addition, it also has astringent features, which tighten the pores and make the skin smoother.

Bananas: Potassium is a mineral found in many foods. Bananas are just one potassium-rich food. Bananas are also useful for our nervous system. Thanks to vitamin B, particularly the minerals and fibers in it, it is very good for our body.

Boosting your immune system with a few adjustments to your diet is one way to stay healthy during the seasonal transition. However, it isn't enough

Soap and water

You should pay attention to keeping your hands clean after using public transportation. Make a habit of regularly disinfecting your favorite surfaces such as mobile phones and keyboards and common contact areas such as door handles and tool holders. Foods rich in vitamin C should be consumed during the change in seasons. A probiotic source like yogurt helps strengthen intestinal flora and the immune system when consumed regularly. Yogurt, which is among the foods that are good for the flu, has a protective effect against diseases when consumed in sufficient amounts. Foods such as sage, fish, hazelnuts, walnuts, pomegranates and garlic are among the foods that can be consumed to protect from the flu. Drink plenty of water for your health. Studies suggest that if you do not drink enough water, you may be more susceptible to infection.

Quality sleep boosts immune system





Inadequate sleep often leads to illnesses. Everyone needs a different amount of sleep, but if you sleep less than seven hours, you may increase your risk of becoming ill by preventing your body from fighting diseases.

Regular exercise a must

Maintaining an active lifestyle in the autumn and doing regular sports will strengthen your immunity. In this respect, don't let the change of seasons scare you and make you lock yourself in the house; however, the seasonal change may make you feel more tired. Therefore, do sports without exhausting your body. It is necessary to strengthen your immunity during this time. You can prevent diseases by consuming more mushrooms, zucchini and fish.