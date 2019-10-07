A 30-minute walk each day helps keep the doctor away

Nearly every doctor and expert in the world advises people of all ages to walk at least 30 minutes per day for a healthy life. Now it has been discovered that 30 minutes of walking minimizes cardiovascular diseases, strengthens bone structure and minimizes the risk of obesity, some cancers, diabetes and cholesterol.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), sports physician Savaş Kudaş said that with the introduction of advanced technology into daily life, people tend to spare less time to exercise. He also said that the modern industrial lifestyle forces people to eat unhealthy foods, which increases the risk of getting various illnesses.

Stating that the habit of eating processed food and not exercising has caused the increase of chronic diseases in recent years, Kudaş explained that the World Health Organization (WHO) advises people to take 30 minutes of exercise by walking every day.Apart from its physical health benefits, walking also has impacts your mood in a positive way. Research shows that regular walking actually modifies your nervous system so much that you'll experience a decrease in anger and hostility. Moreover, walking outdoors exposes you to natural sunlight, which helps your body to release hormones that affect happiness.