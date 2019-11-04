Experts: Lung cancer on the rise in Turkey

In 2018, 2.9 million people were diagnosed with lung cancer in the world and almost 1 million lung cancer patients lost their lives.

According to professor Tuncay Göksel, lung cancer is the most frequent cancer type in Turkey and Turkish men are diagnosed with lung cancer more than women.

"While lung cancer is the most seen cancer type in men in Turkey, it is the fifth most frequent cancer type in women. The statistics show that lung cancer is on the rise in the world as well as in Turkey," Göksel said.



Professor Pınar Çelik, on the other hand, highlighted that smoking and tobacco product use are the most important risk factors for lung cancer. Çelik said that passive smoking is as dangerous as active smoking and continued: "Unfortunately, most lung cancer patients ignore the signs and diagnosed on advanced stages. Coughing, shortness of breath, blood coughing, exhaustion and weight loss are the most common signs of lung cancer. People showing these symptoms should seek doctor advise."



Çelik also said that protection from lung cancer is possible adding, "Fight against smoking and tobacco use is crucial to prevent lung cancer cases. It is important to continue to take precautions and encourage people to stop smoking and minimize environmental and vocational exposure to be protected from lung cancer."