Olive leaf extract could treat Type 2 diabetes, study finds

A recent study showed that the leaves of an olive tree have more benefits when consumed in extract form rather than brewed, helping to balance the blood sugar in patients with Type 2 diabetes.

Dr. Abdurrahim Koçyiğit, in the study published in the American Journal of Plant Sciences, pointed out that the olive leaf extract has antioxidant properties and shows potential to treat Type 2 diabetes. With a team of seven, Koçyiğit collected mature olive leaves in the western province of Tekirdağ and conducted a cell culture study over the course of one year. According to the study, in order to achieve maximum benefit, the dosage is essential and will be determined after experiments on animals and humans.

The preclinical cell culture stage of the olive leaf extract has recently concluded and the scientists believe that with further studies, this extract could be used to treat Type 2 diabetes, which is triggered by obesity and physical inactivity, among other causes.

Koçyiğit explained that they have been working with doctors who are monitoring which medicine is used for what purpose. According to the results of that research, patients with Type 2 diabetes prefer olive leaves, consuming them in various ways. The number of patients that do not benefit from their consumption of olive leaves is relatively low, he pointed out.

Approximately 95% of all of the diabetes cases are Type 2, making insulin resistance the main issue of the disease, Koçyiğit said. "Why does insulin resistance develop? In actuality, there is insulin (in the system). It is even higher than normal with our patients. Despite the high levels, the problem is with the insulin receptors," he said. "Insulin needs these receptors to get glucose into the cell. Especially with people who live a sedentary life or are overweight, we see a serious decrease in these receptors. Glucose cannot enter the cell and thus cannot be metabolized."

In their research, they tried different kinds of extractors and came to the conclusion that methanol was the most effective. "But if we do not get the right dosage, (...) we will not benefit from it. We may even suffer serious harm," Koçyiğit said.