France's Pasteur Institute Foundation says coronavirus vaccine could take 20 months to develop

Several institutes and companies have announced efforts to develop a vaccine to treat the newest deadly strain of the coronavirus, though estimates of when the vaccine would be ready are sobering.

France’s Pasteur Institute Foundation is looking into developing a vaccine to treat the coronavirus, an official at the institute said Friday.

Christophe D’Enfert also told reporters the vaccine could be made available in 20 months' time.

Germany's research minister said Friday she expected a vaccine for coronavirus to be developed within months.

"If we want to contain this illness then it is good if we have a vaccine in a relatively short time and we assume this will be in a few months," said Research Minister Anja Karliczek.

She announced biopharmaceutical company CureVac AG and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) said they were working together to develop a vaccine against the virus, first detected in China in December.