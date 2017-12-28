27th International Panorama Conference to be held in Istanbul

Panorama 1453 Historical Museum was a candidate to host the International Panorama Council (IPC) conference along with many countries at the IPC conferences in Hungary in 2016 and in the U.S. in 2017. The museum was unanimously chosen as the IPC local partner at the 26th International Panorama Conference. According to the decision of the council, the 27th International Panorama Conference will be hosted by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) Culture Co. in Istanbul.

Founded in 1992, the IPC is an international institution of panorama experts, which supports raising awareness of panorama museums and protecting the panoramas that are inherited from the 19th and 20th centuries. A nongovernmental, not-for-profit organization according to Swiss law, the IPC has been holding annual conferences around the world since it was established. These annual conferences aim to build a bridge between the past and present and to the future for panorama museums, and are a universal platform for panorama experts. The theme of next year's conference, which will be held from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, is "Memory in the Panorama." It is expected that panorama experts, academics, museum professionals, curators and cultural heritage experts will attend the conference.





Memory in Panorama

Panoramic representations are closely related to time and memory. The panorama becomes prominent as a work feeding on historical incidents and verbal and visual narratives. In line with this year's conference, experts, academics, museum professionals and curators will discuss the representation practices of memory and historical reality. The academic notifications and speeches will be on questions such as how the panorama and historical reality reflect on each other and on memory, what are the results of using the panorama as a memory and how collective or individual memory affects the perception of the panorama.

Panorama 1453

The only museum with a full panoramic feature from among the 30 panoramic museums around the world, Panorama 1453 History Museum revives the conquest of Constantinople with a realism that is brought to life with 3D panoramic imagery and sound effects. When visitors enter the panoramic section on the lower floor of the museum, they feel as if they are in an open space rather than an enclosed area.