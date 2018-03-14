Einstein's letter at Istanbul museum

Called "the man beyond time," physicist, artist, genius and philosopher Albert Einstein's 139th birthday is being celebrated with a handwritten letter to Dr. Rudolf Ehrmann being displayed at M. Koç Museum.

Included in the "What works how - try and learn" section, Albert Einstein's very sincere handwritten and signed letter was for Dr. Rudolf Ehrmann, who was a friend and also his doctor since childhood.

In the letter Einstein thanks Ehrmann who celebrates his birthday, and the M. Koç Museum is welcoming everyone who wants to view the original letter.