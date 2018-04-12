Heritage Istanbul 2018 fair begins today

Heritage Istanbul, the only fair that combines the technologies of restoration, archaeology and museology under the same roof in Turkey, will be at the Hilton Istanbul Convention and Exhibition Center from today to April 14. It is being organized by TG Expo with support from the Culture and Tourism Ministry and Prime Ministry Directorate General of Foundations.

Running this year for the third time, Heritage Istanbul 2018 will host more than 100 companies over three days. The main subjects of the fair are new technologies in restoration, archaeology and museology. Growing with interest that increases every year, the fair presents developments, international standards and perspectives to the field of cultural heritage.

The fair will feature various events such as conferences, panels, workshops and heritage conversations that will be held simultaneously. These events will host local and international specialists, institution representatives and academics such as the deputy head of the Delegation of the European Union to Turkey, Gabriel Munuera Vinals; Alessandro Zanini, the head of Assorestauro, which is one of the most important players of Turkish and Italian collaboration in restoration; Davide Pozzi, the director of L'Immagine Ritrovata, which conducts important work in film restoration; professor Talal Akasheh, who is known as the father of Petra with the GIS system that he designed for the ancient city; Tim Powell, the creative producer of Historic Royal Palaces, which bring a new experience to visiting museums with technology; ICOM UK Chairman Tonya Nelson; the ICOM Georgia chairwoman and Georgia Museum Union Executive Committee member Inga Karaia; and International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) Vice President Rohit Jigyasu.

TG Expo Heritage Project Director Murat Akan said that it is really important for the sector that Heritage Istanbul 2018 brings together international figures in restoration, archaeology and museology. "We have prepared a program where we will host 70 speakers from Turkey and around the world for this year. Alessandro Zanini will give a speech titled 'New Trends in Restoration Technologies in Italy,' L'Immagine Ritrovata Director Davide Pozzi's speech is 'Film Restoration and Conversation' and professor Akasheh will have a presentation titled 'Ancient City of Petra's Architectural Faces.' Tim Powell, Tonya Nelson, Inga Karaia and Rohit Jigyasu are other important figures who will give speeches at the fair. Famous architects Han Tümertekin, Kerem Erginoğlu and Sinan Genim from Turkey will question museology from the perspective of architects, as well.

Istanbul Archaeological Sites Field Management President Halil Onur, associate professor Zeynep Eres from Istanbul Technical University (İTÜ) Architecture Faculty and professor Aslı Özyar from Boğaziçi University Faculty of Science and Letters will talk about Turkey Projects of the European Union. Many other speakers such as collector Mehmet Çebi, Vehbi Koç Ankara Studies Research Center President Filiz Yenişehirlioğlu and Hisart Museum founder Nejat Çuhadaroğlu will also participate at the fair. The Culture and Tourism Ministry and Directorate General of Foundations will attend with presentations."