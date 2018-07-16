Excavation of 'Ephesus of the Western Black Sea' resumes

This year's excavation began in the ancient city of Prusias ad Hypium, known as the "Ephesus of the Western Black Sea," in Düzce province's Konuralp district.

In a statement to Anadolu Agency (AA), excavation scientific adviser and associate professor Emre Okan from Düzce University (DU) Department of Archaeology said the excavation in the ancient theater, preserved by steps and arched passages adorned with lion-claw figures in the Konuralp quarter, has resumed where they left off last year.

Okan said the steps of the lower sitting area (cavea), which were revealed in the last days of excavations conducted last year, are starting to be revealed more in this year's work. "This year we plan to reveal a significant part of the seating steps of the vaulted passage with the exit to the central area called orchestra pit, which was unearthed in 2015.

Okan stressed that the theater would become more visible at the end of the excavation works.

"The theater area will be revealed more. We thought the infrastructure of this place was strong. The data we have obtained so far confirms our idea," Okan continued, noting that they plan to continue the excavation until the end of the year as long as weather conditions and financial means are available.

Initiated under the auspices of the Konuralp Museum Directorate, the excavations are carried out under the scientific consultancy of DU Archeology Department with permits issued by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums, in collaboration with the Düzce Governor's Office.