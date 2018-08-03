Ancient cave city of Meya in Turkey awaits visitors

The ancient city of Meya in Ağrı province waits for visitors with its fascinating landscape. The ancient city hosted many civilizations throughout history and is accepted as the "Cradle of Civilizations."

Bearing traces of the civilizations that it hosted in the past, the city was built carved into steep rocks in Günbuldu village, which is 12 kilometers away from the district's center. There are sheltering places, temples, sanctuaries, rooms and caves in the city.

The traces of civilizations evoke admiration in the city, known as the Meya caves. Ağrı Deputy Director of Culture and Tourism Erkan Kösedağ said that the Meya caves are rare historical works in the world.





"Meya caves are a construction that look like an ancient city. Hasankeyf has a landscape similar to Meya caves. Besides, Kendovan, one of the most important caves in the world, in Tabriz province of Iran, can be a similar example," said Kösedağ.

The area of the caves is very important in terms of the tourism sector. "This area is unexplored in terms of the tourism sector. There are sanctuaries and living spaces that are carved in caves here. This living space is an area that can draw the attention of photographers. You can clearly see traces of the past here," Kösedağ continued.

Not to be missed

The deputy director stressed that those who visit the eastern region should visit the Meya Caves, "It is a place worth seeing and unexplored in terms of tourism potential. Seeing an unexplored area has a different beauty for people. We recommend that people from Ağrı and tourists alike should come see Meya. You can feel both the mystic smell of the village and witness a rural and historical life. People can reach the interior parts of the caves. It is an area that can be evaluated well."

'Caves are mesmerizing'

Muhammed Kaya, who came from Kars province to visit Meya caves, stated that he is happy to see the caves. Kaya remarked, "One of my friends has visited this place before and recommended it. I came to Ağrı province because of my business and decided to see this place, as well. The caves are really mesmerizing, and they have rooms and hidden passages. Even if I had to walk a little bit in order to reach the cave, it was worth it. I will recommend it to all the people around me."