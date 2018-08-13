   
HISTORY
CATEGORIES

Roman-era military observation tower discovered in southeastern Turkey

DAILY SABAH WITH ANADOLU AGENCY
ISTANBUL
Published
emAA Photo/em
AA Photo

Museum officials in southeastern Turkey's Adıyaman province said Monday they have discovered the remains of a Roman-era military observation tower.

Passers-by in the Gerger district saw the remains and informed the museum.

A team from the Adıyaman Museum inspected the site, and determined the 2,000-year-old tower was 5 meters high with a diameter of 9 square meters.

The east entrance door, made of stone weighing 400-800 kilograms (880-1765 pounds), has a sword symbol engraved at its top.

Mehmet Alkan, deputy curator of Adıyaman Museum, said most of the structure remained intact.

Alkan also said they would apply to a cultural assets protection board in neighboring Şanlıurfa province to register the tower.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in History Turkey's ancient city of Gordion, which is included in the United...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS