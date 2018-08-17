3,800-year-old wall relief of heads, snakes discovered in Peru

Archaeologists discover new geoglyphs near Nazca Lines in Peru

A 3,800-year-old wall relief showing snakes and human heads has been discovered in Peru, the official news agency Andina reported Thursday.

The 2.8-meter-long, 1-meter-high wall stands at the archeological site of Vichama 110 kilometers (68 miles) north of the capital, Lima.

It shows four human heads with their eyes closed. Two snakes pass between them, pointing their heads toward what appears to be an anthropomorphized seed.

The serpents represent a water deity, which irrigates the earth to make seeds grow, archeologist Tatiana Abad was quoted by the daily El Comercio as saying.

The Vichama artists are believed to have created the images at a time of drought linked to climate change.

The city of Vichama was built between the years 1800 and 3500 BCE. The archeological site houses clay buildings and cemeteries.