8,000-year-old sun seal discovered in excavations in Aegean province of Izmir

An earthenware seal dating back 8,000 years has been unearthed in Turkey's Aegean region.

The circular seal, measuring seven centimeters (2.75 inches) across, was found in Yeşilova mound, the oldest human settlement area in the province of Izmir.

Archeologist Zafer Derin, who heads the excavation team, told Anadolu Agency that the seal is important for both its large size and its design.

"We found one of the largest seals in Anatolia," he said.

Derin said the large seal was dried and baked in the sun and also symbolizes the sun.

"We know that the person who owned this seal was an administrator, a manager," Derin said.

He said the seal's purpose will be better understood after it is examined in detail by a microscope.

Derin said as the sun is unreachable, 8,000 years ago it was a symbol of power.

Also, in the Bronze Age, the greatest gods were always linked to the sun and the sky, he said.

Derin added that they will write up the discovery in a scientific paper so the whole world will know about this important find.