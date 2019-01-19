Theater tickets have existed for 2,200 years in Turkey

Researchers have discovered that the West Theater in the ancient city of Laodikeia in Denizli used a seating arrangement system with tickets 2,200 years ago. Historical evidence shows that life in Laodikeia continued uninterrupted starting from 5500 B.C. to the seventh century, said professor Celal Şimşek, who has conducted studies for 15 years in the city at the Culture and Tourism Ministry and Pamukkale University.

"In the excavations carried out at the 2,200-year-old West Theater, we found 23 sitting steps in the lower sections and 20 in the upper sections," he said. "We found the letters on the sitting steps were related to the seating arrangements in the theater like in today's theaters, and also there was an honorary hall in the theater," said Şimşek, adding that for shows the city had a special section for executives, leaders and notable people.

Şimşek said teams continue to excavate the Northern Sacred Agora in the ancient city of Laodikeia.

"We uncovered the earliest archaeological finds in Lykos Valley and settlements belonging to civil architecture are the earliest archaeological finds uncovered in the valley," Şimşek said. The ancient city of Laodikeia was accepted into UNESCO's temporary list of World Heritage Sites in 2013.