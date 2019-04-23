Ancient sarcophagus from Greco-Roman period found in Egypt

Archaeologists have found an ancient tomb carved in rock and dating back to the Greco-Roman era in the Aga Khan area in the southern Egyptian city of Aswan.

Hieroglyphic text on a wooden coffin found inside the tomb revealed the name of the owner of the tomb, who was called Tij, the secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri, said in a statement.

The tomb has stairs leading to a chamber in which a coffin carved in the rock was found, and another chamber containing a number of badly preserved mummies.

A number of artifacts dating back to the Greco-Roman era were found inside the tomb, which included layers of cartonnage - linen or papyrus stuck together and used for mummy cases - two funeral gold masks and two small statues.

Egypt has in recent months announced a series of ancient discoveries in the hopes of reviving its battered tourism industry, the main source of national income.

The industry has been hard hit by widespread unrest since the 2011 uprising against Egypt's long-time dictator Hosny Mubarak.