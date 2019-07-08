Police seize Roman-era 3-headed statue in Turkey's Denizli

Police confiscated an ancient statue in the trunk of a vehicle in Turkey's southern Denizli province in an anti-smuggling operation, reports said Monday.

Anti-smuggling and Organized Crime Police units found the statue after intercepting the vehicle on the road.

Four suspects were detained, reports said.

Archeologists noted that the statue is from the Roman era.

The statue was taken to the local museum directorate, reports said.

Thousands of anti-smuggling operations are carried across Turkey every year to halt the illegal sale of historical objects and protect the country's rich cultural heritage.

The issue is crucial to a country that is home to about 3,000 ancient cities from 42 civilizations, and whose tourism industry relies on its rich historical heritage to attract millions of foreigners each year.