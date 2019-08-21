Rare ancient Hebrew book confiscated in Turkey's Malatya

Turkish security forces confiscated an ancient Hebrew book in an anti-smuggling operation carried out in eastern Malatya province, reports said Wednesday.

Gendarmerie units seized the book inside a vehicle belonging to three suspected smugglers near Darende district's Balaban neighborhood.

The ancient book wrapped in antelope skin contains pictures of various animals and ancient figures and is estimated to be worth $5 million.

The book was handed to the Malatya Museum Directorate to determine its contents and more details about its history, reports said.

Thousands of anti-smuggling operations are carried across Turkey every year to halt the illegal sale of historical objects and protect the country's rich cultural heritage.



The issue is crucial to a country that is home to about 3,000 ancient cities from 42 civilizations, and whose tourism industry relies on its rich historical heritage to attract millions of foreigners each year.