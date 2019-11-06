Iranian archaeologists discover remnants of ancient wall

Iranian archaeologists have discovered the remnants of a wall from the Antique Age in the country's west.

Secced Ali Baigi from Tehran University's Archaeology Department said in an article published in Antiquity magazine that the remnants were unearthed along the borders of Serpol Zehab city in Kermanshah province.

Baigi stated that they are not sure whether the wall was symbolic or built for defensive purposes, as most of the structure is now in ruins, adding that it probably functioned as a border for an ancient empire.

The wall, which was constructed with 1 million cubic meters worth of stones, has an estimated length of 115 kilometers.It is also thought that the wall either belonged the Parthian Empire, which ruled the region between 247 B.C. and 224 A.D., or to the Sassanid Empire that ruled between 224 A.D. and 651 A.D.