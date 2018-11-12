Canada, Germany confirm receiving recordings on Khashoggi's murder

Canadian intelligence has listened to Turkish recordings of what happened to Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi journalist killed in Istanbul, said Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, although Trudeau added that he himself had not listened to them.

Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed at the kingdom's Istanbul consulate by a team sent from Riyadh. Saudi authorities have acknowledged that the killing was premeditated, but his body has not been found.

President Tayyip Erdoğan said over the weekend that audio recordings of the killing had been given to the U.S., French, German and British governments.

"Canada's intelligence agencies have been working very closely on this issue with Turkish intelligence and Canada has been fully briefed on what Turkey had to share and I had a conversation with Erdoğan a couple of weeks ago and here in Paris we had brief exchanges and I thanked him for his strength in responding to the Khashoggi situation," said Trudeau.

Trudeau specified that Canadian agents had heard the Turkish recordings, although he himself had not.

"We continue to be engaged with our allies on the investigation into accountability for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and we are in discussions with our like-minded allies as to the next steps with regard Saudi Arabia," added Trudeau at a news conference in Paris on Monday.

German government also confirmed intelligence sharing between Turkey and Germany about the recordings of the killing Khashoggi.

Asked about recent media reports over the weekend, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman confirmed that they have received information from Turkey.

"I can tell you that there has been an exchange of intelligence service information on that," Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference, but declined to give any further details.

Khashoggi, a Saudi national and columnist for The Washington Post, was killed on Oct. 2 inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

After weeks of denying involvement, the kingdom admitted that Khashoggi had been killed at the consulate but claimed that the Saudi royal family had no prior knowledge of a plot to murder him.

So far, 18 people, including security officers, have been arrested in Saudi Arabia in connection with the murder.