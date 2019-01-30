Court gives time-served sentence to pro-PKK interpreter for US consulate in Turkey's Adana

A Turkish court ruled on Wednesday that Hamza Uluçay, a Turkish man working as an interpreter for the U.S. consulate in southern Adana province, be released after convicting him of membership and support for an armed terrorist organization.

The court sentenced Uluçay to four and a half years in jail but ordered that he be released due to the time served, Anadolu Agency said.

Uluçay, a longtime employee of the U.S. consulate, was accused of "inciting the public to rally" after the shooting of a senior PKK militant in anti-terror operations.

He was first detained on Feb. 23, 2017 on suspicion of attempting to incite people through provocative demonstrations on behalf of the PKK, but was later released under judicial control.

However, he was arrested after a top PKK figure codenamed Behzat was killed in southeastern Mardin province. The suspect allegedly went to Mardin after the killing and incited people to riot.