Man murders five in Istanbul killing spree

Five people were killed when an ex-convict went on a killing spree in three Istanbul neighborhoods late Wednesday. The 54-year-old suspect Şinasi Gürkan was caught while fleeing the murders and told the police he had "a dispute over an inheritance" with the victims, including his two sons, a brother, his former brother-in-law and brother-in-law's son.

Gürkan was released from prison six months ago after serving a 15-year-term for the murder of his brother. Security sources said he first shot dead his two sons aged 16 and 22 in a house he shared with them in Istanbul's Esenyurt district. He then traveled to the nearby Avcılar district where his brother Mühendis lived and shot him dead. Later, he met his former brother-in-law Alihan Tiz and his son Erdal Tiz in the district of Başakşehir and proceeded to kill them both. After being pursued by the police, Gürkan was captured in a house where he was hiding in Istanbul's Şişli district.

The suspect told police he had animosity towards his victims over sharing an inheritance his family left. Police also detained four others in connection with the murders, including Gürkan's other brother, a taxi driver who drove him to his hideout in Şişli, and two suspects who had earlier rented the hideout to Gürkan.