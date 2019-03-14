Interpol issues red notice for 20 Saudi suspects of Khashoggi murder

Interpol issued a red notice for the 20 Saudi suspects in the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi upon Turkey's request, Turkish Justice Ministry officials said Thursday.

The suspects, dubbed as the execution team who returned to Saudi Arabia after killing Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018, will now be sought for arrest throughout the world.

The notice was issued on March 1 as part of Turkey's request over the investigation launched into the murder by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

Turkish authorities accuse the suspects of arriving in Turkey for Khashoggi's murder, including a cover-up team also in charge of dismembering his body.