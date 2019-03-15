German couple commits suicide at hotel

Nasim Mahal and Parom Tatati, two German citizens of Iranian origin, jumped to their deaths from the eighth floor of a hotel they were staying in Istanbul on Wednesday evening. Media reports said Tatati and his girlfriend Mahal committed suicide, although police have not confirmed it yet.

The 29-year-old Mahal and her boyfriend Tatati, 27, argued before Mahal jumped from the window, eyewitnesses said. Tatati jumped after her. Mahal died at the scene while her boyfriend succumbed to his wounds in the hospital he was taken to.

The couple had checked into the hotel on Tuesday evening and an investigation is underway into the incident.