There is no limit to a smuggler's imagination when it comes to concealing illicit merchandise, a fact proved once again when Turkish police said they had seized cocaine stuffed in frozen fish.

Anti-narcotics police cut open five bonitos filled with sachets of cocaine, 55 grams (0.12 pounds) in total, after a sniffer dog made the finding in a Styrofoam box ferried by a bus in the southern Turkish province of Mersin.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the illegal stash.