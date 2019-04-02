   
16 historical artifacts seized in anti-smuggling op in southern Turkey’s Adana

Published 02.04.2019
AA Photo

Turkish security forces seized 16 historical artifacts in an anti-smuggling operation in southern Turkey's Adana province Tuesday.

Police from the Anti-Smuggling Branch of the Adana Security Directorate searched a car belonging to two suspects in the Fevzipaşa neighborhood of the Seyhan district.

Police confiscated a number of historical artifacts found in the car, including four oil-lamps which were cut into pieces, a lubricate and a figurine.

Two suspects were detained in connection with the smuggling incident.

Thousands of anti-smuggling operations are carried out across Turkey every year to halt the illegal sale of historical objects and protect the country's rich cultural heritage. The issue is crucial to a country that is home to about 3,000 ancient cities from 42 civilizations and whose tourism industry relies on its rich historical heritage to attract millions of foreign visitors each year.

