Turkish police detain 6 members of PKK terror group over extortion

Turkish security forces detained on Monday six suspects for extortion, the act of forcibly collecting money, on behalf of the PKK terrorist group in capital Ankara.

The Counterterrorism Branch of the Ankara Security Directorate made the arrests as part of an operation in Mamak district.

The suspects were found to have been collecting money from civilians through force and threats to provide financial support to the PKK.

A court later ruled for the arrest of two suspects identified as H.B. and D.B.

The PKK, considered a terrorist organization by the U.S., Turkey and the E.U., has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.