Daesh-linked woman surrenders to security forces in southeastern Turkey’s Kilis

A woman with links to Daesh terrorist group surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey's Kilis province, security sources said Friday.

The suspect identified as B.N.P surrendered to the security forces with her baby at Öncüpınar border gate, along the Turkish-Syrian border.

After checking the women's identification security forces found out that the Chief Prosecutor's Office in Turkey's Gaziantep province issued arrest warrant for the suspect over "being a member of an armed terrorist organization."

The suspect was transferred to Gaziantep after the necessary procedures at the Counter-terrorism Department of the Provincial Security Directorate were completed.

Daesh terrorist group, which was behind a string of terror attacks across Turkey in the past three years, saw a decline in membership with militants fleeing Syria and Iraq where it once controlled large swathes of land.

Some 2,000 people have been arrested and 7,000 others deported in operations against Daesh in Turkey while around 70,000 people have been denied entry to Turkey over their suspected links to the terrorist group. Security forces have also foiled 10 attack plots. Figures show that some 18,500 suspects are currently being monitored for links to the terror organization after being identified at airports upon arrival.