Two arrested after attack on NATO lodgings

Two suspects were arrested after they opened fire on military housing units accommodating NATO personnel in western Turkey's İzmir Sunday. The suspects had arrived in a taxi outside the lodgings and opened fire using rifles before fleeing on foot. No casualties or damages were reported. Police captured the fleeing suspects near a tram station shortly after the incident.

Ski masks and munitions were found in possession of suspects and police have launched an investigation into whether the attack was the work of a terrorist group.

Media outlets reported that suspects had a history of drug-related crimes. Anadolu Agency (AA), quoting police testimony of one of the suspects, said two men carried out the attack "in response to NATO attacks" in Iraq. The agency also reported that a police search also found handcuffs and pepper spray on the suspects.