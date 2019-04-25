Suspects in attack on NATO lodgings tied to Daesh

Security sources announced Wednesday that two men who opened fire on NATO military lodgings in western Turkey on April 21 were linked to the terrorist group Daesh.

Two men, identified with their initials E.D.K. and B.S.K., were captured after they fired a shotgun at NATO military lodgings in the western province of İzmir's Buca district. No casualties were reported.

Initial media reports said that two men had a history of drug-related crimes but they were ordered to be arrested by a court on charges of Daesh membership. Videos related to the terrorist group were found in possession of the suspects, media outlets reported.

Police had announced earlier that the suspects fired at a security guard's booth at the lodgings and found ski masks, munitions and a shotgun in possession of the two men.

Daesh has targeted Turkey in a string of attacks in the past few years, killing more than 300 people. Since 2014, the year when Daesh launched its first attack in Turkey, security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to rid the country of Daesh terrorists.