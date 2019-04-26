Police seize 15.5 kilograms of heroin in southern Turkey’s Mersin province

Turkish security forces seized 15.5 kilogram of heroin in an anti-smuggling operation in southern Turkey's Mersin province Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the anti-narcotics branch of the provincial security directorate stopped a rig on a highway before the vehicle passed through payoff offices.

Police sniffer dog "Tina" found 15 packets of the drug hidden in the rig.

The driver of the vehicle and another suspect were detained in the raid.

The suspects were later arrested by a court.

Turkey, a transit country for drug smugglers working between Asia and Europe, is looking to curb domestic drug use. In 2014, the Turkish government launched "The Rapid Action Plan Against Drugs" to counter drug use and smuggling on multiple fronts. Efforts include outreach to addicts with rehabilitation and awareness campaigns, and operations targeting smugglers and small-time dealers carried out by newly-formed "narco teams." These operations especially focus on areas near schools and other places frequented by young people, the most vulnerable targets for drug peddlers.