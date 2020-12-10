Slow cities of Turkey

Located in the Black Sea region of Turkey, which is known for its endless green landscapes and rare clean air, Şavşat is a paradise town with its green plateaus and villages founded on the foothills of the surrounding mountains.
Read more about it here.
This little town is situated on the foothills of the famous mountains of northwestern Bolu province and offers you a window to the history of the region.
Read more about it here.
Located in the southwestern province of Muğla, Köyceğiz is surrounded by high mountain ranges in the north and northeast. It has managed to mostly stay off the radar of the flocks of tourists.
Read more about it here.
Located in Turkey’s western Black Sea region, Göynük is a place where tranquility triumphs; historical architecture, traditions and cultures are preserved; and tourists seeking a slower pace of life are welcomed.
Read more about it here.
Located in the western province of Izmir, Seferihisar became Turkey’s first-ever slow city to be included in the Italy-based Cittaslow Network in 2009.
Read more about it here.
Known for being one of the most peaceful places in Turkey as well as a go-to spot for adrenaline junkies, northeastern Erzurum's slow city Uzundere celebrates nature, history and good living.
Read more about it here.
Located in the southwestern province of Muğla, Akyaka is just a two-hour drive from Marmaris and has miraculously managed to hide in plain sight. Declared an Environmental Protection Area in 1988, the town has held on to its natural wonders, and the locals have worked hard to preserve their lifestyle and deeply rooted culture.
Read more about it here.
Located in the northwestern province of Sakarya, Taraklı welcomes visitors with its authentic hometown atmosphere. Despite being a small city, it has a lively social scene, with families often gathering to enjoy each other's company. Like the good old days in Anatolia, families in Taraklı still use nicknames for their families instead of their actual names.
Read more about it here.
Practically an open-air museum, Ahlat near Lake Van in the east of Turkey is the embodiment of a slow city with people living in harmony and peace away from the chaos of modern life.
Read more about it here.
Located in the western province of Isparta, Eğirdir is a unique blend of beautiful nature, pristine beaches, idyllic islands and vast camping areas. It is a favorite destination for those who love weekend getaways.
Read more about it here.
Located in the northwestern province of Kırklareli, Vize has managed to protect its own unique way of life despite the growing urban areas around it. Accepted into the Cittaslow Network in 2012, Vize is situated between Istanbul and Edirne and is miraculously protected from prying eyes, preserving its natural and cultural treasures.
Read more about it here.
Halfeti, a district in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, was added to the Cittaslow Network in 2013, and was founded in the ninth century B.C. when it was inhabited by Assyrians.
Read more about it here.
With its beautiful beaches where the Black Sea turns shades of navy blue and teal, the quaint little village of Gerze is surely a must-visit destination if you stop by in northern Sinop.
Read more about it here.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.