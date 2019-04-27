Wanted FETÖ member detained in Brazil

A suspect wanted by Turkey for links to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) has been in Brazilian custody since returning to the country from the U.S. on April 5, local authorities said Friday.

Turkey has sought the extradition of Ali Sipahi. Brazil's Supreme Court ordered Sipahi to be taken into custody on March 19, authorities said. He was detained at Sao Paulo's Guarulhos Airport, according to a police report cited by local media.

His extradition is being evaluated by Brazil and Supreme Court Justice Edson Fachin will hear the case on May 3. According to public information available on the Brazilian Ministry of Justice's website, Sipahi, who has been living in Brazil since 2007, became a Brazilian citizen on Oct. 13, 2016.