Suspect captured in US killing of Turkish man

A suspect was arrested in Florida in the 2016 murder of associate professor Osman Darcan, a Turkish academic who was on vacation in Orlando when he was shot dead. Fifty-two-year-old Darcan was protecting his wife from being robbed outside a hotel on Sept. 8, 2016.

Twenty-seven-year-old Troy Sparrow was arrested for the murder, Orange County Sheriff's Office announced. The statement by the sheriff's office said Sparrow was arrested "thanks to tips and extensive follow-up from detectives."

Sparrow is being held without bond and faces a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm, U.S. media outlets reported.