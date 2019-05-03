   
Woman praising child abuse detained

A woman who sparked outrage for apparently extolling the sexual abuse of a child online, was detained in the western city of İzmir yesterday. She is charged with glorification of a crime.

The suspect, identified as M.I.T., tweeted that a 5-year-old girl sexually abused in Istanbul's Küçükçekmece district last month "deserved" the abuse if "she would grow up to be a supporter of AKP," referring to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party). She has faced a barrage of online criticism for her remarks and now a criminal investigation.

In her first testimony, M.I.T. said she "regretted" writing the tweet. "I tried to delete it, but it had already gone viral," she said.

