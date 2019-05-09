Brazilian court releases top FETÖ suspect

The Supreme Federal Court of Brazil ordered the release of Ali Sipahi, a suspect linked to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) who was detained in April. Sipahi is a suspect wanted by Turkey and was detained in early April in the South American country.

Brazil's Supreme Court ordered Sipahi to be taken into custody on March 19 and he was detained at Guarulhos Airport in Sao Paulo where he was running a restaurant.

Sipahi, who holds dual Turkish and Brazilian citizenship, was wanted for membership of a terrorist group. It is not clear whether Brazil will approve Turkey's extradition request for Sipahi.