PKK terrorist on Turkey’s most wanted list killed in operations in eastern Tunceli

Turkish security forces in the eastern province of Tunceli killed four PKK terrorists, including one sought by Turkey in the orange category, in counterterrorism operations, the Interior Ministry said in a statement Monday.

The terrorists were killed in ongoing operations in the rural areas of Pülümür-Kızılmescit in Tunceli.

The orange-listed terrorist was identified as Zilan Tek, who went by the code-name "Şilan Siirt." She had a TL 600,000 ($98.397) bounty on her head.

The Interior Ministry's wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red marking the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray, depending on the sensitivity of their criminal activity.

Meanwhile, the provincial governor's office said in a statement that counter-terrorism operations and investigations to detect the terrorists' locations across the province are continuing in the region.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and bases. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carry out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.