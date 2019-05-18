Istanbul police make huge cocaine bust

Anti-narcotics police in Turkey have seized 10 kilograms of cocaine in a major operation in Istanbul, officials said Friday.

On May 14 Istanbul police impounded the illegal drug, which was smuggled from the Netherlands. Five suspects were arrested in the operation.

In a separate operation in the northwestern province of Kocaeli, police impounded 180 kilograms of heroin, detaining five people, including two Iranian nationals. In another bust, police at Istanbul Airport arrested nine Iranian nationals for carrying 5 kilograms of heroin stashed in 350 capsules hidden in their bodies.