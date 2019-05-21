27 illegal migrants stopped in border town

Police in Tekirdağ, a province near the Greek border, intercepted a minibus carrying 27 illegal migrants.

The migrants, identified as Iranian and Pakistani nationals, were trying to flee abroad. They were taken to a center for migrants in Tekirdağ, while the minibus driver was detained on charges of human smuggling.

The country has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of Syria's civil war. Some 268,000 irregular migrants were held in Turkey in 2018, according to the Interior Ministry.

More than 2,000 illegal migrants were intercepted by security forces in Edirne, which neighbors Tekirdağ, and in Tekirdağ in April amid rumors on social media accompanied with fake news that the border crossings would be opened for migrants traveling to Europe.