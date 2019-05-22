Arrest warrants issued for over 200 FETÖ suspects

Turkish prosecutors issued yesterday arrest warrants for 214 people with suspected links to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), the main culprit behind the July 15, 2016, coup attempt.

The arrest warrants were issued in a probe for 140 suspects into the terrorist group's clandestine network in the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), a statement by the prosecutors in the capital Ankara said.

Among the suspects, who were found to have communicated with FETÖ's "covert imams" or handlers via payphones, were 41 on active-duty soldiers in the Land, Air and Naval Forces, the statement added.

Separately, Istanbul prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 74 more suspects with alleged links to FETÖ. All suspects were wanted for being members of the terrorist group's "IT network," media outlets reported. Security forces carried out operations in 18 provinces for 92 different addresses to capture the suspects.

Tens of thousands of suspects were dismissed from their public sector jobs, detained or arrested following the coup attempt on July 15, 2016, which was carried out by the terrorist group's infiltrators in the military.

Security sources said that 1,553 military personnel linked to FETÖ were suspended from the army in the last 11 months. Some 879 were dismissed from the Land Forces, while 242 were suspended from the Navy and 432 from the Air Force. Additionally, 151 retired soldiers' ranks were revoked over FETÖ links.