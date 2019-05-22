German accused of pulling plug on sick girlfriend

A 55-year-old German national was arrested on charges of killing his girlfriend by pulling the plug of her life support.

Anneliese Ilse Gansert, 65, who suffered a lung disease that made her dependent on oxygen therapy, was found dead in her residence in Manavgat, Antalya on May 3. Investigators discovered that she had been dead for about 10 days when they found her.

Her boyfriend Bernd H.R. was initially detained for not reporting her death but he was later released with judiciary control. When an eyewitness went to police and told them that the suspect confessed to the murder and had audio recordings to prove that the suspect disconnected the machine the victim used for oxygen therapy, H.R. was arrested.

Police found debit cards and bank paperwork belonging to the victim. The suspect claimed Gansert owed him and he seized the cards and other documents as payment, denying he had anything to do with the murder.