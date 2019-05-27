Escobar-wrapped cocaine, 1.8 million Ecstasy pills seized Istanbul drug raid

Counter-narcotics police in Istanbul seized Monday a large haul of illegal drugs including 1.8 million Ecstasy pills, 30 kilograms of cocaine wrapped in packages bearing the photo of notorious Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar and 12 kilograms of opium gum.

Police units searched a car on Sunday in Küçükçekmece district as a result of an ongoing investigation, discovering the Ecstasy pills, cocaine and an assault rifle in the car's trunk. A secret compartment for dealers was also found hidden inside the airbags, concealed there through a mechanism activated by pressing the rear window defogger button then child safety latch.

An interesting detail of the raid was that the 30 kilograms of cocaine were wrapped in packages bearing the photo of Escobar, who controlled some 80% of the world's cocaine trade before being killed in a shootout with police 26 years ago.

Two suspects, identified as D.S. (40) and A.G. (34), were detained in the operation.

In a separate operation on Friday, a cargo company branch in Bakırköy district was searched with a detector dog and 12 kilograms of opium gum absorbed into traditional clothes from Iran was seized. Three suspects, identified as Iranian nationals R.H. (21), S.B. (33) and B.T. (36) were detained.