693 illegal migrants stopped in Edirne

Security forces stopped 693 illegal migrants in two days in Edirne, the Turkish province bordering Greece.

Migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Algeria, Iraq, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Palestine and Bangladesh were intercepted in Edirne's districts and villages in the areas near the border. The migrants were referred to a migration center where they will be accommodated before their deportation.

The country has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of Syria's civil war. Some 268,000 irregular migrants were held in Turkey in 2018, according to the Interior Ministry.

More than 2,000 illegal migrants were intercepted by security forces in Edirne, which neighbors Tekirdağ, and in Tekirdağ in April amid rumors on social media accompanied with fake news that the border crossings would be opened for migrants traveling to Europe.