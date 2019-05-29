Singer says 'Mary Jane' not pro-drug song

Burry Soprano, a popular rapper on social media, went on a trial yesterday for promoting drug use. The singer, whose real name is Burak Aydoğduoğlu, claimed his most famous song "Mary Jane" was not about drug use and insisted he was referring to "Mary Jane, the love interest of Spiderman."

Aydoğduoğlu and Pınar Karagöz, a social media personality better known by her nickname "Pucca," were detained earlier and released pending trial on charges of promoting drug use. They appeared before an Istanbul court yesterday. Both face prison terms of up to 10 years. Karagöz, who has more than 1.7 million followers on social media, faced charges she asked her followers their favorite drug in an online survey. Aydoğduoğlu was indicted when "Mary Jane," slang that prosecutors said referred to marijuana, drew immense likes and scrutiny when it went online on YouTube.

Burry Soprano denied the charges in his defense. "I have been involved in music since I was 11 years old, and I managed to become popular with ‘Mary Jane.' But this is not a song aiming to promote drugs. I just want to have a fun song. The Mary Jane mentioned is the Mary Jane from ‘Spiderman.' These are lyrics and should be viewed so. I should be acquitted," he told the court.

However, it does not help that the singer adopts a tone of voice like he was under the influence of marijuana while singing the lyrics such as "puff a smoke and return it, everyone tasting it will lose his mind" or "Mary Jane, any type of you gives me pleasure" or "you keep touching on different lips, I don't inhale [the smell] of other flowers than you."

The court adjourned the hearing to a future date to assess criminal complaints against the two defendants for similar charges.