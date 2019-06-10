Cockfighters arrested in Trabzon

Police in the northern city of Trabzon raided a building yesterday where a group of suspects had gathered for illegal cockfighting.

Police discovered two "rings" where animals were forced to fight each other and detained seven people. Eight animals that were injured in fights were rescued.

Police said six suspects were gamblers who bet money on the animals while two others ran the rings.

Cockfighting, an ancient sport banned in many countries, is prohibited in Turkey for the cruel treatment of the animals, which usually end up dead in violent fights.