Turkey issued arrest warrants on Friday for 27 alleged members of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which is accused of orchestrating July 15, 2016 coup attempt that killed 251 people.

Prosecutors in the capital Ankara said in a statement that warrants were issued for 27 suspects, including 11 active-duty officers, colonels, lieutenant colonels, commanders and sergeants.

They are accused of being a part of FETÖ's secret network in the Naval Forces.